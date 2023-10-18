UPDATE: Child hospitalized following school bus crash in Montgomery County

NEW LEBANON — A child was hospitalized following a school bus crash in Montgomery County early this morning.

Deputies and medics were dispatched to the 900 block of N Clayton Road in Perry Township on initial reports of a crash involving a school bus at around 6:30 a.m., according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

A silver SUV struck a school bus with children on board.

Medics transported one student complaining of back pain to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Mutual aid was provided by New Lebanon police and medics.

The crash remains under investigation.

Correction: A previous version of this story indicated the location of this crash was in New Lebanon. Details from deputies now indicate the crash happened in Perry Twp.

