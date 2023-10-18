Child worker as young as 11 allowed to operate forklift at warehouse near Ohio border, feds say

HEBRON, Ky. — A federal court is ordering a warehouse in Hebron, Kentucky to stop illegally employing children and not to violate federal child labor laws in the future, according to a news release from the Department of Labor. Hebron is just over the Ohio, Kentucky line near the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport.

Win.IT America is accused of employing an 11-year-old and a 13-year-old for months at its distribution center.

One of the children was allowed to operate a forklift, a hazardous occupation for workers under 18, according to the Department.

The company is also accused of employing both children for more hours than are legally allowed.

The court required Win.IT America to pay more than $30,000 in civil money penalties and to hire a consultant to provide compliance training for management for three years.

“Businesses must comply with the federal child labor regulations,” said Regional Solicitor Tremelle Howard. “Federal law ensures young workers can benefit by gaining valuable work experience without endangering their safety or hampering their education.”

Child labor is a growing problem. The Department of Labor says violations increased more than 60% over the past five years leading to more than $4.3 million in civil penalties.

