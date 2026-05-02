Browns legend Bernie Kosar back in hospital for procedure

CLEVELAND — Beloved Cleveland Browns legend Bernie Kosar is back in the hospital.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He posted a video on social media on Saturday.

“Going a little too hard. Found my way back into the hospital,” said Kosar. “Let’s get this procedure over with and have a winning day. See you next week. UMatter.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Kosar was last back in the hospital in January.

He has been in and out of the hospital since he received a liver transplant back in November 2025.

Kosar received the liver from a 21-year-old, Bryce Dunlap, who passed away unexpectedly last year.

Dunlap’s family was honored before the Browns’ last home game in December 2025.

Kosar made an appearance at the groundbreaking for the new Cleveland Browns stadium on Thursday, according to CBS affiliate WOIO.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]