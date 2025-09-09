Feast of Giving returns for Thanksgiving 2025; 400 volunteers needed

DAYTON — The Feast of Giving, a cherished Thanksgiving tradition in Dayton, will return to the Dayton Convention Center on Thursday, November 27, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, requiring up to 400 volunteers to serve the community.

After a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Feast of Giving is being revived by local leaders Jason Woodard and Shane Connor, under the guidance of long-time stewards Dr. Steve Levitt and Dr. Tom Olsen. The event, which began in 1969, has been a staple for providing warm Thanksgiving meals and fellowship to residents across the region.

“One of the best things about the Feast of Giving is how it brings people from across the community together,” said Michelle Steinbrugge, Volunteer Committee Lead. “We’re excited to welcome both past volunteers and new faces to the next chapter of this unique Dayton tradition.”

A dedicated working group has been planning the event for over nine months, emphasizing the need for additional volunteers both on Thanksgiving Day and in the days leading up to it.

Those interested in volunteering can sign up at feastofgiving.org, with shifts assigned on a first-come, first-served basis and notifications beginning in early October.

The Feast of Giving is supported by The Dayton Foundation, and businesses or individuals wishing to support the event financially or through in-kind donations are encouraged to reach out via email at info@feastofgiving.org or visit the website.

With its return, the Feast of Giving aims to once again unite the Dayton community in a celebration of gratitude and service, continuing a tradition that has touched countless lives over the decades.

