FC Cincinnati signs former UD men’s soccer player

CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati announced that a former University of Dayton men’s soccer player has signed a contract.

Kenji Mboma Dem agreed to a deal through the 2025 MLS season with club options for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, according to a club spokesperson.

FC Cincinnati selected the former Dayton Flyer in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft.

Mboma Dem spent the previous two seasons with FC Cincinnati 2 of MLS NEXT Pro.

He will occupy a spot on the Supplemental Roster, as well as an International Slot, the spokesperson.

“We’re proud to sign Kenji to the first team,” said General Manager Chris Albright. “Since being drafted in 2024, Kenji has established himself as a key piece for FC Cincinnati 2. He’s earned this opportunity through his consistency in training, hunger to improve, and performances on the field.”

Mboma Dem led UD in 2023 with nine goals in 15 games played.

Kenji Mboma Dem Photo contributed by University of Dayton Athletic Department (via website) (University of Dayton Athletic Department (via website) /University of Dayton Athletic Department (via website))

