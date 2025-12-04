Farmers market closing its doors later this month in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — A local farmers market has announced it will be closing later this month.

The Ohio Red Barn wrote in a social media post that it will close after two-and-a-half years of business in Miamisburg.

The farmers market said it will transition to online, porch drops, festivals, and farmers’ markets, according to the social media post.

“Be sure to come by and get your holiday gifts and take advantage of the many discounts in the store,” the Ohio Red Barn said on Facebook.

They are located on S. First Street in Miamisburg.

The Ohio Red Barn will close on Dec. 20.

