STAY INFORMED: Area school district announces delay

An area school district has announced a delay due to cold temperatures.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Randolph Eastern School Corporation, in Randolph County, Indiana, has a 90-minute delay on Thursday.

>> CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST CLOSINGS AND DELAYS LIST <<

Access closings, delays, anytime, anywhere, on any device, 5 different ways:

For information on how to enroll your school, church, or business in the free School Watch Program, click here.

©2023 Cox Media Group