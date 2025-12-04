Police seek man wanted on multiple violent felonies; have you seen him?

Have you seen this wanted man?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Fairborn Police Department wrote in a social media post that they have an active arrest warrant for a man.

TRENDING STORIES:

Erin Hall is wanted on multiple violent felonies, according to Fairborn Police.

The department posted his picture on their Facebook page.

Contact the Fairborn Police Dispatch Center at (937) 754-3000 if you know where he is.

They are also encouraging people to contact their Tip Line at (937) 754-3018.

Man wanted on multiple violent felonies Photo contributed by Fairborn Police Department (via Facebook) (Fairborn Police Department (via Facebook))

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group