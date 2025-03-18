Fans from across the country travel to Dayton for First Four

DAYTON — March Madness starts in Dayton on Tuesday with the First Four and it brings people from around the country to the Miami Valley.

Fairborn High School basketball coach Robert Schoder watched teams practice at the University of Dayton Arena on Tuesday before the first game tip-off.

As a basketball lover, he said he takes advantage when high-level teams stop by the Miami Valley.

“I’m taking a look at all the different changes in their practices and see what pointers I can take from these coaches who are more seasoned than I am,' Schoder said.

Not all fans here live 20 minutes away like Schoder. Some traveled hours from other states like Nebraska.

“That’s a pretty long drive,” Jason Miner, a University of North Carolina fan, said.

Since 2001, with the exception of 2021, the NCAA Men’s Division 1 tournament has kicked off with the First Four in Dayton. One man told News Center 7 that he’s attended every First Four with his best friend who passed away a year ago.

“He and I started coming to the game when it was just two teams,” Bill Parsons, a Xavier University fan, said. “I really miss him and attending these games with him in the past.”

Parson said he’s keeping their tradition alive.

“I know that Tom will be, he’ll be here in spirit,” he said.

