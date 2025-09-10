Family friend, first responders honored for ‘heroic’ actions during water rescue

SIDNEY, Shelby County — Several people were recently honored for rescuing kayakers in Sidney, according to a spokesperson with the city.

Sidney police and fire were called to a water rescue at the Stolle Bridge near Custenborder Park on May 17.

A man and three young girls were kayaking when they got trapped in the “dangerous boil” of a low-head dam, the spokesperson said.

This is one of the most hazardous situations that can occur on a river.

Upon arrival, first responders found the group struggling to stay above while holding onto their kayaks, the spokesperson said.

They were all wearing life jackets, but in danger of being pulled under by the current.

Sidney police officers Gabriel Shroyer, Noah Curl, and Joshua Bayer immediately got equipment from their cruisers and helped Sidney fire crews with the throw rope rescue technique.

Responders were able to pull all three girls and their family friend, Daniel Faber, to safety, the spokesperson said.

“If the first responders on scene hadn’t acted with urgency and without hesitation, the outcome could have been tragic,” Sidney police chief Mark McDonough said. “Their quick thinking and teamwork saved lives that day.”

The spokesperson added that Faber’s actions played a crucial role in the water rescue.

“Throughout the incident, he ensured the children remained together, in contact with their kayaks, and when the throw bag was deployed, he secured the rope and assisted each child in positioning for safe removal,” the spokesperson said.

The following honors were awarded for the rescue:

Sidney police officers Gabriel Shroyer, Noah Curl, and Joshua Bayer got the department’s Medal of Valor and the American Police Hall of Fame Life-Saving Award

Daniel Faber received the Civilian Life Saver Award

Firefighter Jaron Kelly received the Fire Chief’s Commendation for his accurate and skillful throw of the rescue rope under extreme pressure

