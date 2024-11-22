Fairborn Police non-emergency phone line having issues

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Police Department’s non-emergency phone line is having problems.
The department told residents Thursday night on social media.
They said it is having difficulties with its non-emergency number (937) 754-3000.
The other two numbers will connect people to the Fairborn Dispatcher Center.
- (937) 754-3001
- (937) 754-3002
It is not affecting 911 calls. They are working as normal.
We will update this story.
