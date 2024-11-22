Fairborn Police non-emergency phone line having issues

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Police Department’s non-emergency phone line is having problems.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The department told residents Thursday night on social media.

TRENDING STORIES:

They said it is having difficulties with its non-emergency number (937) 754-3000.

The other two numbers will connect people to the Fairborn Dispatcher Center.

(937) 754-3001

(937) 754-3002

It is not affecting 911 calls. They are working as normal.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



