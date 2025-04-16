‘Extremely disappointed;’ DeWine comments on paper mill closure, offers assistance to employees

CHILLICOTHE — Governor Mike DeWine has announced a series of steps his office is taking after a historic Ohio paper mill said they are closing.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Pixelle Solutions announced Tuesday that the Chillicothe paper mill will be closing, according to the company.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I am extremely disappointed in the decision made by Pixelle,” said Governor DeWine. “The paper mill in Chillicothe has been in operation more than 100 years, providing good jobs for the community for generations.”

DeWine says the employees will be made aware of all benefits, resources and opportunities available in Ohio, including new job opportunities. The Ohio Department of Job and Family services has already been contacted to assist the hundreds of employees impacted by the mill’s closure.

“At the direction of Governor DeWine, we are getting to work right away – helping employees understand how they can apply for employment once they are separated, as well as the variety of reemployment services options available to them,” said ODJFS Director Matt Damschroder. “Our goal is to ensure employees have the benefits they need and are able to find new employment as quickly as possible.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group