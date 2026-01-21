Expert’s tips for keeping tires right, drivers safe during winter weather

DAYTON — Drivers are preparing to drive in the bitter cold and snow as chances for snow later this week increase, including making sure their tires are ready to go.

Chris O’Riley, manager at Discount Tire in Beavercreek, has seen more than his share of tires damaged and affected by winter weather.

“Cold winter weather, and generally wet weather, it definitely affects the tires,” O’Riley said.

Our News Center 7 crew was on the scene after Fairborn Police reported that a tire blowout caused a vehicle to travel off Interstate 675, hit a tree, and end up on its side.

O’Riley said the two biggest things he looks at with tires are the age and treadmills.

“They play a vital role in traction, handling, (and) overall safety of the vehicle,” he said. “So those, those (are) the first two things that we look at, as well as just maintenance, as far as air pressure and things like that, that can be affected quite a bit with, with cold temperatures.”

That air pressure can decrease as the temperatures get colder, but O’Riley said drivers should never intentionally keep tires under the manufacturer-recommended pounds per square inch. Instead, drivers should consider tires designed for these conditions.

“With the temperature, all-season tires don’t handle as well as what a winter tire would. So there’s a big difference there as well,” O’Riley said.

O’Riley added that drivers who have any doubts about their tires should pay a visit to their local garage or dealer, where they can do a quick safety and pressure check.

