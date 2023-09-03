‘Experience America’s founding era;’ The Fair at New Boston continues through Sunday

SPRINGFIELD — The fair, a Springfield tradition since 1982, started Saturday at 10 and will continue through Sunday.

“Meet the heroes and pioneers of early Ohio (1790 to 1810). See the Opening Day Parade each day, the Mounted Rangers, artillery, and militia. Enjoy music and period entertainment, sample hearty food of the past, and shop juried artisans and craftspeople,” a spokesperson for the Fair at New Boston said in a Facebook post.

The fair is located at George Rogers Clark Park. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $3 for ages 6-11. Parking is free.

All proceeds of the fair will go toward the education mission of the George Rogers Clark Heritage Association.

“Experience America’s founding era at The Fair at New Boston!” a spokesperson said.









