Alter Fest raises money for finanical aid, builds friendships

KETTERING — Alter Fest is in full swing as its annual 3-day festival has seen a busy weekend.

>>Flamingos seen at Caesar Creek State Park likely pushed north from Hurricane Idalia, ODNR says

News Center 7 attended the festival Saturday and saw everything from face painting to rides, and live music.

The money raised at the festival helps keep Archbishop Alter High School’s tuition low through financial aid.

The Archbishop Alter High School Principal Lourdes Lambert said there is something even more important that is accomplished throughout the festival.

“More important than the fundraising, I think is the friend-raising. We want people to know we’re part of the community and we’re here, we’re here to serve others,” Lambert said.

>>‘It was scary;’ Wayne HS student witnesses classmate get hit by car

Alter Fest has been going on for over 40 years and it will pick back up on Sunday at noon at Alter High School.

Sunday will feature an Irish dance performance, the FIVE band, and Barely Able. There will also be unlimited rides for $25.

For more information, visit Archbishop Alter High School’s website.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Alter Fest Alter Fest hosted by Archbishop Alter High School (WHIO)





©2023 Cox Media Group