Roads to be closed in Kettering Monday due to Holiday at Home parade

KETTERING — There will be road closures in the City of Kettering on Monday due to the Holiday at Home parade.

The closures will be in effect starting at 2 a.m. and will be back open at 1 p.m. Monday afternoon, the City of Kettering announced on social media.

The roads that will be closed are:

Stroop Road between Overland and Far Hills Avenue

Far Hills Avenue between Stroop Road and Dorothy Lane

The Holiday at Home Parade starts at 9:55 a.m. Monday morning and will go until 12 p.m.

The parade route will be Far Hills Avenue between Stroop Road and Dorothy Lane.

For more information on the Holiday at Home parade, visit this website.

