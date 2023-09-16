Expect road closures due to Air Force Marathon this weekend

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Several road closures and altered gate hours will be occurring during the Air Force marathon.

The following gate hours and road closures on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) are scheduled for the event.

There will be four barriers along State Route 844 due to it being part of the race course.

Kauffman Road between Wright State University and WPAFB will be closed from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. at National Road, McClellan Drive, Van Dorn Lane, Shields Avenue, and Zink Road intersections.

Eastbound Springfield Street will also be closed from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“The public may access Air Force Marathon areas via Spinning Road Gate, located at the intersection of Spinning and Airway roads; Armory Gate off Harshman Avenue; and Gate 22B, the I-675 gate (left turn only),” A spokesperson for the Air Force Base said.

AREA A:

GATE 1A (COMMISSARY GATE)

The gate will be closed from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. as its part of the marathon route. Operations return to normal hours following the racez

GATE 12A (24-HOUR GATE AT AIR FORCE MATERIEL COMMAND HEADQUARTERS)

Gate 12A will be open 24/7 for vehicle traffic; however, vehicles can only access Spruce Way via Redbud Lane. There is none via Estabrook Road or Sugar Maple Drive. This will maintain access to the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, 88th Security Forces Squadron, Wright-Patterson Medical Center and Kittyhawk area.

GATE 16A (STATE ROUTE 444, COMMERCIAL VEHICLES)

Gate 16A will be closed. Area A-only commercial vehicles will be inspected at Gate 12A for commissary and Base Exchange deliveries.

GATE 18A (HEBBLE CREEK ROAD)

Gate 18A will be open intermittently for volunteers only.

GATE 26A (TRUCK GATE)Gate

26A will be open from 4 to 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. for marathon volunteers and Fire Department personnel entry and exit only.

GATE 15A (STATE ROUTE 844)

Gate 15A will be closed as it is part of the marathon route.

AREA B:

GATE 19B (NATIONAL ROAD)

Gate 19B will be open as normal; however, restricted access throughout Area B is in effect until the last runner passes Eighth Street. It should be lifted by 1 p.m., but that is subject to change.

GATE 1B (SPRINGFIELD STREET)

Gate 1B will be closed as it is part of the marathon route.

GATE 22B (INTERSTATE 675 GATE):

Gate 22B will be open from 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. for public access.





