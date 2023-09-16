Local city takes new measure to address ‘rapid escalation’ of youth gun violence

SPRINGFIELD — A local city is taking another step to try and reduce youth gun violence in their community.

The City of Springfield announced it has created the position of “Violence Prevention Coordinator”.

The Violence Prevention Coordinator would coordinate efforts with community partners and programs to prevent and reduce gun violence among people 14-24 years old, according to the city.

The position was created after community leaders came together to find a solution to the “rapid escalation of violent crimes” among juveniles and young adults.

A grant has been requested from the Department of Justice to help fund the project.

The city said in addition to potential DOJ funding, community leaders have pledged to jointly provide the financial resources needed to support the position.

“To truly reduce violence, we need a focused collaborative effort by multiple agencies,” said Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck. “No organization, government or community group can move the needle in a positive direction in this rising epidemic alone.”

More information about the position can be found here.









