‘Exciting time;’ Popular pub expanding in Miami Valley

HUBER HEIGHTS — A popular Dayton-based restaurant is expanding to another part of the Miami Valley.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Dublin Pub will open a second location in Huber Heights.

Huber Heights mayor Jeff Gore posted photos on social media and said it will be known as the “Dublin 7.”

“They have been courted by many of our neighboring communities and we’re so excited they have chosen Huber Heights to be their next home,” said Gore.

He also teased that more news is coming on a second music venue in the city.

“It’s an exciting time to be living in Huber Heights,” Gore concluded.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



