Ex-Dayton employee sentenced, used hidden camera to photograph children

DAYTON — A former Dayton employee is headed to prison.

News Center 7 was in court as a judge sentenced RoShawn Winburn to a year behind bars.

Winburn used a hidden camera to illegally take pictures and videos of a child.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Winburn was indicted on several counts, including child pornography charges, in 2022.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Ex-Dayton employee convicted in corruption case pleads no contest to voyeurism

As part of his plea of no contest, counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, pandering obscenity involving a minor, tampering with evidence, and endangering children were dismissed.

As part of this sentence, Winburn is not designated as a Tier I sex offender.

In 2020 Winburn spent six months in federal prison for taking a bribe in return for giving confidential information to an individual seeking city contracts.

Winburn served as the city of Dayton’s business and technical assistance administrator for the Dayton Human Relations Council. He was fired from that role in 2019 after being indicted.

