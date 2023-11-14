Ex-Dayton employee convicted in corruption case pleads no contest to voyeurism

DAYTON — A former Dayton city employee is facing prison time related to a recent voyeurism conviction.

RoShawn Winbrun, 49, pleaded no contest and was found guilty to charges of voyeurism, burglary, and endangering children on Monday, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

He’s facing up to three years in prison and will be sentenced on Dec. 11. Upon sentencing, he’ll also be designated a Tier I sex offender and will be required to register his address annually for 15 years, according to court records.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Winburn was indicted on several counts, including child pornography charges, in 2022. As part of his plea of no contest, counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, pandering obscenity involving a minor, tampering with evidence, and endangering children were dismissed.

Winburn was accused of using a hidden camera to illegally photograph and/or take video of a minor child. His case was investigated by Vandalia police.

In 2020 Winburn was convicted of corruptly soliciting a bribe in return for giving confidential information to an individual seeking city contracts. He was sentenced to six months in federal prison, two years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $8,500 in restitution.

Winburn served as the city of Dayton’s business and technical assistance administrator for the Dayton Human Relations Council. He was filed from that role in 2019 after being indicted.

