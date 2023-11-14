Man accused of leading international drug organization from Ohio prison; 6 other Ohioans charged

CLEVELAND — Eleven people, including seven Ohioans, were indicted for their alleged roles in international drug trafficking and money laundering organizations.

The Department of Justice alleges that while in the custody of the Ohio Penitentiary Brian Lumbus led an international and interstate drug trafficking organization that brought fentanyl and other drugs into the United States, according to a media release.

Lumbus ordered the drugs from Giancarlo Miserotti of Italy, who would arrange for the drugs to be exported from several foreign countries and then to the United States, the DOJ said.

Six other Ohioans were charged for their alleged involvement in Lumbus’ organization:

Brianna Lumbus, 22, of Cleveland, Ohio

Kayla S. Goudlock, 25, of North Royalton, Ohio

Latasha Harris, 40, of Toledo, Ohio

Marchello Lumbus, AKA Chello, 42, of Cleveland, Ohio

Jessica Cochran, 28, of Lorain, Ohio

Braisia Lumbus, 23, of Cleveland, Ohio

Three others were charged who lived in areas from Tennessee to Italy.

Charges include, but are not limited to, intent to distribute controlled substances, international money laundering and using a communications facility to facilitate a felony drug offense.

Prosecutors also believe cryptocurrency was used by some to pay Miserotti for the drugs.

We will continue following this story and update as new information becomes available.

