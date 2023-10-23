‘Everything is so expensive right now;’ Candy costs higher as Halloween approaches

OHIO — If you are going to be passing treats for Halloween, the cost of candy is up.

>>RELATED: Inflation to impact sales of Halloween candy this year

Halloween is next Tuesday, October 31, and those prices can add up, especially in busy trick-or-treating neighborhoods.

“It is ridiculous,” said Kramer Brown. “It went up to $3 for just those Costco bags.”

“Everything is so expensive right now, unfortunately,” said Joe Dreher.

>>PHOTOS: Can you guess the most popular Halloween candy in the Miami Valley?

Candy prices are up more than 13% since last year, according to the Bureau of Labor.

“I think that the labor cost has gone up a lot because of inflation,” said Christopher Tang, Supply Chains Expert and UCLA professor. “The workers need to have a higher income so that they can survive. All the ingredients from wrapping paper to the basic ingredients like sugar, and also the cocoa beans that we have imported from Africa. So as a result, every single ingredient, elements, and the wages are going up.”

The average household spends about $30 on candy and will likely have to spend $35 this year, according to the National Retail Federation.

©2023 Cox Media Group