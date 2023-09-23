‘Every walker who joins, means more lives saved;’ Greater Dayton Heart Walk to take place Saturday

DAYTON — The American Heart Association’s Greater Dayton Heart Walk and the ALS Association’s Walk to Defeat ALS will occur this weekend.

Both events will be held at the Day Air Ballpark. The Greater Dayton Heart Walk will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23. The Walk to Defeat ALS will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24.

The American Heart Association’s Greater Dayton Heart Walk is designed for children and adults of all ages and abilities. It promotes physical activity and healthy living in a family-friendly environment.

“The Dayton Heart Walk is one day to celebrate the work that’s being done year-round to promote heart health in the Miami Valley,” said Audrey Starr, Dayton Executive Director of the American Heart Association.

Check-in for the event starts at 8:30 a.m. when the gates open at Day Air Ballpark. Opening ceremonies begin at 9:00 a.m. and the walk will begin immediately afterwards.

You can register for the event on the American Heart Association’s Heart Walk website.

“We know that heart disease is the number one killer in America. Every walker who joins, every dollar raised, means more lives saved. These donations support groundbreaking research, CPR training in our community, and more lifesaving moments for hearts big and small,” Starr said.









