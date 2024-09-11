Escaped Ohio inmate back in custody after fleeing volunteer work crew

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio inmate has been taken back into custody after escaping Wednesday morning.

In a social media post around 9 a.m., the Portage County Sheriff’s Office warned residents that an inmate from the Inmate Work Program had escaped.

The inmate, a 31-year-old man, is a low-level offender, the sheriff’s office said.

Schools in the area were placed on lockdown during the search.

The sheriff’s office said the inmate was taken into custody without incident.

