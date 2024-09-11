Campbell Soup planning to change name after 155 years

CAMDEN, NJ — One of the country’s most iconic brands may change its name.

Campbell Soup Company announced it wants to drop “soup” from its corporate moniker, according to a company spokesperson.

The company has been around for 155 years, but leaders say there is more to Campbell’s these days than just soup and it’s now a smaller part of the company’s sales.

It wants to be known as “The Campbell’s Company.”

“This subtle yet important change retains the company’s iconic name recognition, reputation, and equity built over 155 years while better reflecting the full breadth of the company’s portfolio,” said Mark Clouse, Campbell Chief Executive Officer.

Campbell owns a variety of snacks and foods. It includes Goldfish, Pepperidge Farm, and Snyder’s of Hanover.

The shareholders will decide on the name change at the company’s annual meeting in November.

