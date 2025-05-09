Community to pay final respects to fallen sheriff’s deputy

HAMILTON COUNTY — A community will gather to pay their final respects to a sheriff’s deputy who died in the line of duty.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A visitation for retired Hamilton County Deputy Larry Henderson will be today at 9 a.m. The funeral will follow at 11 a.m. at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Henderson was operating a traffic detail at the University of Cincinnati’s spring commencement when a driver hit and killed.

TRENDING STORIES:

Rodney Hinton Jr. has been indicted on several felonies, including two counts of aggravated murder, one count of murder, and two counts of felonious assault in Henderson’s death, according to our news partner, WCPO in Cincinnati.

Authorities say his 18-year-old son was shot and killed by a Cincinnati police officer last week.

Henderson was struck the next day.

Investigators say Hinton hit him on purpose, WCPO said.

Henderson retired from the sheriff’s office in December after 33 years of service.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group