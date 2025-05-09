Discount market planned for Miami Township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Dollar General’s DG Market is coming to a local township.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The market will be on Byers Road, north of Austin Boulevard.

DG Markets stock produce, meat, and other foods that aren’t typically found in dollar stores.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Miami Twp. Zoning Commission voted in July 2024 to approve the final development plan.

Truestees voted in November to reject the plan.

A4 Real Estate Group, which submitted the plan, filed an administrative appeal in December saying the trustee’s denial of the plan is “unreasonable, unlawful, and unsupported by a preponderance of substantial, reliable, and probative evidence.”

On Tuesday, trustees voted to dissolve the administrative appeal and go forward with accepting the plan.

A timeline for the store’s opening has not yet been released.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group