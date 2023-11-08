Englewood man identified as victim hit, killed by vehicle on I-75

BUTLER COUNTY — An Englewood man is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate 75 in Butler County Tuesday night.

Troopers responded to the crash on southbound I-75 near state Route 122 in Middletown around 8 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The preliminary investigation shows a Chevrolet Impala, driven by Stanley E. Kaleta, 80, West Chester, was driving southbound on I-75 when he hit a man who was in the roadway, the spokesperson said.

The man was identified as Darrin J. Fields, 45, of Englewood.

Kaleta was not injured.

One lane of southbound I-75 was shut down for around three hours while the crash scene was active.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

