Endangered Missing Child Alert issued for 2-year-old taken by non-custodial father

CLERMONT COUNTY — An Endangered Missing Child Alert has been issued for 2-year-old Naomie Mason.
Mason was taken by her non-custodial father, 23-year-old Devon Mason, from her Bethel, Ohio home.
He is believed to be in the Columbus area, according to the alert.
Naomie is described as a 2′ Black female.
Devon is described as a 5′6 Black man weighing around 150lbs.
Contact Clermont County Communications at (513) 732-2231 or 911 if you see Naomie or know her location.
