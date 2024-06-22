UPDATE: Missing Champaign County man found safe

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — UPDATE @ 10:41 a.m.:

The Endangered Missing Adult Alert out of Champaign County has been canceled.

Willie Couch has been safely found.

INITIAL REPORT:

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a missing man from Champaign County.

Willie Couch, 84, was last seen walking away from his home on Park Road in Woodstock around 6:45 a.m. He’s failed to return home since.

Couch is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 210 lbs. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

Couch has dementia and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

If you see him or have any information about his whereabouts, call 911.

