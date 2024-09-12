Elementary school evacuated in Springfield amid bomb threat investigation at city hall

SPRINGFIELD — An elementary school in Springfield has been evacuated.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 has crews in Springfield working to learn more about the investigations. We’ll have the latest tonight on News Center 7 starting at 5:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Fulton Elementary School on S. Yellow Springs Street was evacuated Thursday morning “based on information received from the State Fire Marshal.”

“Fulton students were evacuated from their building to Springfield High School this morning. Students and staff are safe; however, the District is in the process of a controlled release to safely dismiss students to their parents,” a district spokesperson told News Center 7.

No other schools in the district have been evacuated at this time.

Fulton Elementary is less than two miles away from Springfield City Hall, where police are investigating a bomb threat that was received this morning. That threat prompted the city hall building to be evacuated.

News Center 7 asked Springfield City Schools if the evacuation was connected to that threat. They did not specifically say whether it was or not, but it happened as that investigation continues to be conducted.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



