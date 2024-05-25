Electric bike starts fire at Clark County apartment

BETHEL TWP. — An electric bike is believed to be the cause of an overnight apartment fire in Clark County.

The fire was reported in the 6400 block of W. National Road in Bethel Twp. around 3 a.m.

An initial investigation revealed that the batteries from an electric bike caused the fire, according to Jim Snyder, fire marshal with the Bethel Township Fire Department.

The fire was contained to the room it started in and caused minor damage.

No one was injured in the fire.

