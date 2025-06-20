Drug recovery facility in Dayton neighborhood closing

DAYTON — A drug recovery center in Dayton is closing after being open for a little over a year.

OneFifteen, a nonprofit organization that focuses on helping people experiencing substance use disorders and combating the growing drug epidemic in America built Hopeland House, its first recovery house in the Carillon neighborhood of Dayton.

The house was open to adults 18 and older who are in recovery from substance use disorders.

Hopeland House has decided to cease operations.

“This development represents a significant loss for our community, particularly for residents who are battling substance abuse disorders and have relied on the essential services OneFifteen provided,” Dayton Mayor Mims said. “We will work with urgency and compassion to address the gap their departure will leave behind.”

