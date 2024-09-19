Drought prompts Preble County fire chiefs to announce ban on open burning

A ban on open burning in Preble County until further notice was announced Wednesday night by the Preble County Chiefs’ Association.

“Preble County is currently experiencing a drought, and the risk of fire is great, Dale Baker, West Manchester Fire chief and association president, said in a prepared statement.

“No open burning will be permitted in Preble County until further notice,” Baker said in the statement, which also made clear that fire chiefs from the following 11 departments in the county agreed to the statement:

Camden-Somers Twp., Eaton, College Corner, Eldorado, Gasper Twp., Lewisburg, Northwest, Shawnee District, Verona, West Alexandria and West Manchester.

Preble County joins Randolph and Union counties in Indiana already on county-wide burn bans until further notice, Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn reports.

More than half of Indiana’s 92 counties in general are on a burn ban, while now 29 of Ohio’s 88 counties are now in a burn ban.

Dunn said the area may see additional counties in Ohio added depending on what the drought monitor shows on Thursday.

