Drought means no bonfire as part of area high school’s homecoming parade festivities

OAKWOOD — In years past, the climax of Oakwood High School’s homecoming parade was a giant bonfire.

Not so, this year, because of the drought that continues its grip on the Miami Valley, Ohio and much of the region.

As News Center 7 has previously reported, the drought is affecting the activities of residents, businesses and entire counties.

“My son actually just told me earlier this week that because of the drought, there’s no bonfire,” Liz Foley told News Center 7′s Mason Fletcher on Wednesday night. “So I’m excited to see what they do differently.”

Wednesday night’s procession, which ended at Mack Hummon Stadium, was Foley’s fourth. She had a senior and a sophomore in the parade.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources told News Center 7 the risk of fire typically is at its worse in October and November. The drought of 2024 has the agency concerned.

“Any kind of outdoor burning could lead to wild fires,” said David Parrott, with ODNR. “And with the dry conditions, not only will the fires get loose, theres a lot of dry grass which is prime fuel for those fires to spread.”

Instead of fire Wednesday night, families and students were treated to routines from the school’s cheer squad, music from the school’s band and speeches from football team members in anticipation of Friday’s big game against Waynesville.

No bonfire? No problem for Foley, who said she enjoyed the night even more without the flames.

“Typically, with a bonfire, you know, those of us who aren’t very tall can’t see what’s happening kind of in the middle of the action. So this is kind of cool because it’s more spread out,” she said.

