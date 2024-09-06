Drought conditions could impact grocery store consumers

MIAMI VALLEY — Consumers could pay more at the grocery store as the Miami Valley is dealing with a drought.

Severe drought is affecting parts of the area. This includes Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Greene, Montgomery, and Warren counties.

It accounts for nearly 13% of our viewing area and is a marked increase from the 0.1% affected last week, according to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn.

The Ohio Farm Bureau says if the drought worsens, consumers could see an impact at the grocery storoy.

“You’re going to probably see some initial price increases or supply issues,” said Matt Aultman, Ohio Farmer’s Bureau.

