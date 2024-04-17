Drivers to see extra law enforcement in Darke County this weekend

DARKE COUNTY — Drivers will see more law enforcement on the roads this weekend in Darke County.

>>Officials warn of motorcycle safety after multiple serious, deadly crashes

Over 700 volunteers and organizations will be cleaning up 500 miles of Darke County and Township roads this weekend as part of the 17th annual Trash Bash, according to both the Darke County Sheriff’s Office and Solid Waste Management District.

Volunteers will be along roadways and picking up trash from dawn to dusk on Saturday and Sunday, April 20-21.

Drivers are asked to slow down and pay attention to volunteers near the roadway.

Participants are also encouraged to wear safety red-colored shirts to increase visibility.

Darke County Sheriff’s deputies will be out on the roads this weekend enforcing traffic laws, the spokesperson said.

©2024 Cox Media Group