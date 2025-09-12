Drivers may see extra officers on busy highway tonight; here’s why

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — People driving through Montgomery County may see extra police on Friday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) announced that it will work with the Dayton Police Department, Huber Heights Police Department, and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on a joint traffic enforcement operation on State Route 4.

It goes from 6 p.m. through 2 a.m. in Montgomery County, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

The partnership aims to reduce deadly crashes and reduce crime on the roads.

“Additionally, the initiative aims to raise awareness, provide education, and promote community transparency through traffic safety measures,” the spokesperson said.

