1 hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — One person was hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Greene County Thursday night, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher said.

The crash was reported around State Route 235 and W Dayton Yellow Springs Road around 9:30 p.m.

The dispatcher said two vehicles and two motorcycles were involved.

One person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, but it is unclear how serious their injuries are.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating this crash.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

