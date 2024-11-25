‘It’s aggravating;’ Drivers frustrated by construction zone changes on US-35

GREENE COUNTY — People are not happy to hear about the changes in a Greene County construction zone.

As reported Sunday on News Center 7 at 11:00, construction crews started doing more work on U.S. 35 in Greene County.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson spoke with people on Sunday night. He said they are upset by all of this construction.

Paul Adams said he remembers when traveling to Dayton was not as chaotic.

“Years ago, there was one road between Xenia and Dayton, one lane that way, one lane this way. That was good enough.”

He told Patterson that U.S. 35 did not need to be worked on.

“They don’t need to be spending all this money to make all these fancy interchanges,” said Allen.

He is also frustrated by how long U.S. 35 has been under construction.

“They’ve been building that for, I don’t know how long, and to me, it’s aggravating,” Allen told Patterson.

Our News Center 7 crews drove through U.S. 35 on Sunday night. As drivers go into Xenia, there are workers in the left lane. The closure forces it down to one lane and it continues through Trebein Road.

Patterson also spoke with Ayden Stewart. He said the changes will take some getting used to.

“We had to get off the exit the one there’s, like, the two things, one goes to Washington courthouse, and the other one comes over to Xenia right there, and the cones are all the way up there,” explained Stewart.

The changes have forced drivers to slow down.

“We had to go like, 20 miles an hour to get over before the other ramp,” said Stewart.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) worked U.S. 35 going in the opposite direction earlier this year.

News Center 7 has previously reported on the construction changes. There have also been several crashes on this stretch of the road.

Adams says he will take the back roads going into Dayton.

“Once they’re done with it, I’ll use it,” he said.

Crews will continue to work on this road throughout the rest of the year. They have not set a date on when it will be completed.

