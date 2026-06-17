Drivers could see extra police on busy state route today

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Drivers may see more law enforcement on State Route 48 in Montgomery County today.

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The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) announced that it will conduct a Joint Traffic Enforcement Detail (JTED) from noon until 6 p.m.

They will work in conjunction with the Dayton Police and Englewood Police Departments and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, according to OSHP.

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Each agency will operate on State Route 48.

The goal is to reduce deadly crashes and stop crime on the roads.

“The initiative aims to raise awareness, provide education, and promote community transparency through traffic safety measures,” an OSHP spokesperson concluded.

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