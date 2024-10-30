Drivers can expect big changes at major Greene County roadway

Drivers will see big changes on a major roadway starting Wednesday night.

The changes are on U.S. 35 at Trebein and Valley Roads.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is building a new interchange on these roads and the county thinks these changes will cut down on the crashes.

Drivers going west on U.S. 35 will shift to the north and then onto the interchange ramps so crews can work on U.S. 35. They said the goal is to get rid of the traffic light on this road.

News Center 7 spoke with one driver who said these changes could have helped him in 2016 when a semi slammed into his car.

“I died twice, they brought me back,” said Johnny Singleton.

