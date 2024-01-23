Driver taken into custody after crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — One person was taken into custody after allegedly leaving the scene of a crash Monday morning.

At 6:10 a.m., deputies were dispatched to State Route 4 near Farmersville-West Carrollton Road to investigate a possible crash, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

This came after the Regional Dispatch Center (RDC) received an automated call from an iPhone indicating a possible crash.

Upon arrival, deputies found a crash involving a gray 2010 Acura TL and a white 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the Silverado reported minor injuries. The driver of the Acura could not be located.

A witness reported the driver was last seen running south, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver was located a short time later by Jackson Township Police and transported back to the original scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, preliminary investigation shows the Acura was traveling southbound on SR 4 and the Silverado was traveling northbound. The Acura crossed into the northbound lanes resulting in the crash.

Deputies transported the driver of the Acura to a local hospital for treatment and then he was later booked in jail on suspicion of felony drug possession.

The incident remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

