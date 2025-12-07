Driver reportedly flees scene after crashing into power lines in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A driver reportedly fled the scene after crashing into power lines in Clark County early Sunday morning.

Around 2:34 a.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers with the Springfield Post were dispatched to the 3800 block of Osborn Road on reports of a crash, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

The dispatcher confirmed that the driver reportedly fled the scene after the crash.

Crews are working to remove power lines that fell onto the vehicle as a result of the crash.

This is a developing story.

