46 pounds of cocaine seized during Ohio traffic stop

JACKSON COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized 46 pounds of suspected Cocaine in Jackson County.

The Cocaine was found on Dec. 3, after troopers conducted a traffic stop, according to a Facebook post.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The estimated street value of the Cocaine is $546,000.

The traffic stop happened on U.S 35 in Jackson County.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group