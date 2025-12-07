46 pounds of cocaine seized during Ohio traffic stop

JACKSON COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized 46 pounds of suspected Cocaine in Jackson County.
The Cocaine was found on Dec. 3, after troopers conducted a traffic stop, according to a Facebook post.
The estimated street value of the Cocaine is $546,000.
The traffic stop happened on U.S 35 in Jackson County.
