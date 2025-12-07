Ohio juvenile seriously injured after shooting

COLUMBUS — A juvenile suffered serious injuries Friday night after a shooting in Columbus.
Officers responded to a call on the 200 block of South Wheatland Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting, according to our news partner, WBNS.
The juvenile was taken to a nearby hospital and listed in a life-threatening condition.
Due to the severity of the child’s injury, the Columbus Division of Police’s Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.
In a preliminary investigation, officers said the shooting was non-intentional between family members.
No charges have been filed at this time.
