Driver pulled over for going 113 mph on local interstate

Driver stopped for going 113 mph on local interstate (Ohio State Highway Patrol)
PREBLE COUNTY — A driver was recently pulled over after getting clocked going over 100 mph in the Miami Valley.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said a state trooper made the traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Preble County on Thursday.

A photo shared by troopers showed they stopped a gray Kia car.

Troopers said the car was caught going 113 mph in a 70 mph zone.

The violation happened when the car was trying to pass a commercial vehicle, according to OSHP.

