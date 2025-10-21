Driver hospitalized after striking downed tree, police cruiser on Montgomery County roadway

A driver was hospitalized after crashing into a downed tree and a police cruiser on a Montgomery County roadway over the weekend.

Just after 6:45 a.m. Sunday, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded to reports of a crash in the 9000 block of Number 9 Road in Clay Township.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2013 Dodge Caravan, driven by 67-year-old Donald Goldberg of Greenville, was traveling south on Number Nine Road.

A marked Clay Township Police Department cruiser occupied by a Clay Township Police Department officer was sitting stationary in the roadway.

The officer had responded to reports of a fallen tree blocking the roadway and was conducting traffic control at the time of the crash.

News Center 7 previously reported that the officer had their overhead lights activated.

Goldberg struck the downed tree in the roadway, then struck the police cruiser head-on.

Goldberg was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. The officer was treated on scene for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Number 9 Road Cruiser Crash (Ohio State Highway Patrol)

