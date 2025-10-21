Multiple 911 callers report gunshots in area; Police find 1 dead in alley while investigating

DAYTON — Multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunshots in a Dayton neighborhood late Monday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 previously reported that Dayton police found one person dead between two houses while investigating reports of multiple gunshots in the area of E 2nd Street and N Philadelphia Street around 8:40 p.m. Monday.

TRENDING STORIES:

Multiple 911 callers reported hearing anywhere from a dozen to upwards of 20 or 30 shots in the areas surrounding E 2nd Street and N Philadelphia Street.

“We just heard multiple, multiple, multiple gunshots,” one caller told dispatchers. “Half a dozen to a dozen, like two people were shooting back and forth.”

“Someone just came by and just lit up a whole bunch of gunshots. At least 20 to 30, and they are still going off,” another caller said.

One caller told dispatchers she had seen two people running down the street and in between houses after hearing gunshots near her home.

Homicide detectives are working to figure out what happened, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group